Symantec (SYMC) Market Valuation Declined While Lonestar Capital Management Has Increased Position; Ack Asset Management Upped Mixt (MIXT) Holding by $1.15 Billion; Stock Declined

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 70,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The hedge fund held 700,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 billion, up from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 118,627 shares traded or 49.51% up from the average. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,435 MLN UP 19% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 15.52 million shares traded or 63.59% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – CONTACTED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION TO ADVISE IT THAT AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30

More notable recent MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MiX Telematics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on August 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Large oilfield services company expands contract with MiX Telematics – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Global energy services company now also using MiX Telematics in Australia – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Major customer win for MiX Telematics in North America – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaxn by 5,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $3.83 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ens (NYSE:ENS) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Trns (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 268,720 shares. Int Ca owns 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 8,999 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.1% or 145,000 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 23,671 are held by Creative Planning. The Illinois-based Zacks Management has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bank Of The West, a California-based fund reported 10,062 shares. California-based Crosslink Cap has invested 6.38% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Legal General Grp Public Lc reported 5.02 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory has 388,666 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd has invested 0.1% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Prelude Mgmt Lc owns 10,544 shares. Martin And Incorporated Tn has invested 1.39% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 1.60 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2.51M shares.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: General Electric, Symantec And More – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Symantec (SYMC) Down 13.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Having China Exposure Is Not a Reason to Dump a Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “SyncDog and Symantec Partner in Enterprise Mobile Security | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares to 285,932 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO).