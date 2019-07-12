Symantec (SYMC) Holding Raised by Lonestar Capital Management Llc; As Discovery (DISCK) Valuation Declined, Holder Wetherby Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 41.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 17,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, down from 41,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 2.32M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 8.26 million shares traded or 1.49% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Symantec at ‘BB+’; Outlook Positive; 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 26, 2019 : HD, BNS, BMO, TRI, SRE, WP, AZO, LNG, SJM, DISCK, M, SERV – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Pareteum, Discovery Communications, Midstates Petroleum, Watsco, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Cross Country Healthcare â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discovery: Self-Described Free Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Discovery Gets More Profitable – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery Boosts Profitability in the First Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $749.77 million for 5.28 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,563 shares to 162,423 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,900 shares, and has risen its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. sold $422,327 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0.03% or 24,495 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd has 18,890 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Channing Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.27% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Focused Wealth Management reported 28 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 465,749 shares. Blackrock accumulated 43.46 million shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Serv Grp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 144,221 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.06% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mackenzie reported 130,113 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 238,476 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 331,225 shares.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Symantec (SYMC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq close at record high levels in short session ahead of July Fourth holiday – MarketWatch” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Puts Pedal To The Metal – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec News: SYMC Stock Rockets Higher on Broadcom Buzz – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 21,084 shares to 778,916 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,932 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).