Symantec (SYMC) Holding Lifted by Starboard Value Lp; International Business Machs C (IBM) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $17.71 Million

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 90.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 129,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,307 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, down from 143,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 2.15M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – CONTACTED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION TO ADVISE IT THAT AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP EPS $1.50 – $1.65; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.26 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 16,246 shares to 197,543 shares, valued at $33.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 10,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 350,000 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $213.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY).