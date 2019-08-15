Symantec (SYMC) Holding Held by Lonestar Capital Management Llc; Barr E S & Co Increases Holding in Home Bancshares (HOMB)

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 11.22M shares traded or 14.89% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remain in Use; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 103,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 446,571 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 15,096 shares to 213,797 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 24,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,073 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Bancshares: Growth That Makes Valuation Sense – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home BancShares declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.01% or 2.62M shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). 240,310 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. United Services Automobile Association invested in 25,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment reported 0.21% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 40,290 shares. 2,535 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Envestnet Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Profund Advsr Lc invested 0.02% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 92,197 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,981 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Com invested 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Moreover, King Luther Capital Corp has 0.1% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Camarda Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 111 shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).