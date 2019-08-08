Symantec (SYMC) Holding Has Increased by 13D Management Llc; Qci Asset Management Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Decreased by $4.47 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 84,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,457 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01 million, down from 380,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 6.91 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 35,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 881,457 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.44 million, up from 845,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00B market cap company. The stock increased 11.05% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 8.76M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 13/03/2018 CAFC: TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA v. SYMANTEC CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2551 – 2018-03-13; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.74 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,389 shares to 102,974 shares, valued at $19.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Another trade for 18,321 shares valued at $422,327 was sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L..