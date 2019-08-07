Symantec (SYMC) Holder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; South Dakota Investment Council Has Cut Position in Bank New York Mellon (BK) by $3.61 Million as Stock Price Declined

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 72,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 522,176 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.33M, down from 594,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 21/05/2018 – 58MK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 42PI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY `VERY ACTIVE’ IN LOOKING AT BLOCKCHAIN; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix Amendment; 06/03/2018 – 71OD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – 76TG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – 84RI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – 71TB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Steven D. Black Elected to Board

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 17,749 shares as the company's stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 162,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 145,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 2.62M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: "Symantec acquisition would give Broadcom a 'potent combination,' Jim Cramer says – CNBC" on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About Symantec Corporation (SYMC) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Ford Honors Symantec at 21st Annual World Excellence Awards – Business Wire" on July 10, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Kapuria Samir had sold 45,455 shares worth $1.05 million.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $962.97M for 11.15 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "David Einhorn's Q2 Letter To Greenlight Investors Shows New Stakes In Dillards, Chemours, Scientific Games – Benzinga" on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Bank of New York (BK) Tops Q2 EPS by 6c – StreetInsider.com" published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com's news article titled: "BNY Mellon Appoints Daniel Tenengauzer Head of Markets Strategy & Insights – GuruFocus.com" with publication date: August 07, 2019.

