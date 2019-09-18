Symantec (SYMC) Holder Starboard Value LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $42.00 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Reilly Financial Advisors Has Upped Position by $487,788 as Share Value Rose

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 17,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 357,454 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37 million, up from 340,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 23.66 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available AI–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 12/04/2018 – Millennials are more inclined to save their tax cut windfall than older members of Generation X, and they are also more inclined to invest it, according to a new Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey; 15/03/2018 – ‘Good Side’ of U.S. Eco Data Is Strong, Says BofA’s Meyer (Video); 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 10 (Table)

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90M, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 1.40M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 350,000 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $213.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY) by 567,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 563,329 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.02M shares. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 28,100 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 13,900 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 10,391 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 182,610 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.06% or 27,837 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 766,348 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Ny holds 1.01% or 261,964 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc accumulated 112 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% or 2.07M shares in its portfolio.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $797.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 16,642 shares to 93,354 shares, valued at $18.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,438 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).