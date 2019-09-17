Symantec (SYMC) Holder Starboard Value LP Has Increased Stake by $42.00 Million as Stock Declined; As Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Share Price Rose, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Raised Holding

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 16,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 150,624 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.43 million, up from 133,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 164,549 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 29/05/2018 – CP and the IBEW Reach a Tentative Three-Year Agreement; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – QTRLY VOLUMES AS MEASURED BY REVENUE TON-MILES INCREASED 6 PERCENT AND CARLOADS INCREASED 4 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC SAYS PACT AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE; 20/04/2018 – Teamsters, IBEW to Postpone Strike at CP; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC PRESENTING UNION WITH PACTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 29/05/2018 – Strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Brings Shipments to a Halt

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 3.74 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter Tru reported 0.07% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Fdx Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 9.78 million were reported by Fmr Lc. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2.07 million shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 8,039 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com. Sei Investments Company invested in 108,648 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 24,447 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 2,600 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 168,785 shares. 86,391 are held by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 33,888 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cap Intll Ca holds 0.07% or 45,910 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 368,105 shares.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Symantec Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for SYMC – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Broadcom Shares Down Following Rumors of Symantec Buyout – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Broadcom’s Rumored $15-Billion Acquisition Of Symantec Makes Sense – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PE firms could snag SYMC for $26-27/share – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 145,000 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $78.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 2.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).