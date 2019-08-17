Symantec (SYMC) Holder Starboard Value LP Has Boosted Its Position by $252.98 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Blackrockinc (BLK) Share Value Declined, Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Raised by $3.95 Million Its Position

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 10.59 million shares traded or 8.34% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Blackrockinc (BLK) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 9,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 455,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.59 million, up from 446,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Blackrockinc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $10.16 during the last trading session, reaching $419.46. About 543,660 shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 18/04/2018 – New York Post: David Hogg sets his anti-gun sights on BlackRock, Vanguard; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock Aims to Turn Retail Investors Into Quants: ETF Watch; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock stock gains as earnings easily beat Wall Street expectations; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Submission of Document; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK SAYS LIBOR’S RISE IS NOT AN INDICATION OF ANYTHING SIGNIFICANT NOW -CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 05/03/2018 REG-Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.); 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Final Results; 17/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Scott Thiel on the Fed, Yields and the Dollar (Video); 13/03/2018 – REG-Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 44,431 shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $169.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinentalexchangeinc. (NYSE:ICE) by 20,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Chubbltd..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Commercial Bank And Tru Company holds 60 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Colony Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Cincinnati Co invested in 4.63% or 386,900 shares. Renaissance Invest Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,934 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 0.07% stake. Ensemble Llc invested in 0.09% or 1,435 shares. 760 are owned by Wade G W. Ledyard National Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 39,881 are held by Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,808 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 138,775 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 476 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Washington Company stated it has 30,151 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 280,508 shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advisors Sa accumulated 0.19% or 55,000 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 2,028 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 95.57 million shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Com holds 0.34% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 29,853 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 319,463 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 14,978 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 4.06 million shares. Chevy Chase Tru, a Maryland-based fund reported 533,028 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 18,385 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service stated it has 301 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 957,544 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Company holds 1.70M shares. Numerixs Tech holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 31,192 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 64,557 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 0.35% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.07 million shares.