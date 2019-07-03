Symantec (SYMC) Holder Regentatlantic Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.06 Million as Stock Declined; Mill Road Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP)

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 3,201 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 48,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,842 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 284,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.01B market cap company. The stock increased 13.57% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 40.10 million shares traded or 487.71% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $133.95M for 29.88 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Kapuria Samir sold $1.05 million worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 45,455 shares.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA) by 493,626 shares to 773,424 shares, valued at $28.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $11,550 was bought by Glass Donald L.