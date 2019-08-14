Symantec (SYMC) Holder Lonestar Capital Management Upped Position by $1.22 Million; Palisade Capital Management Trimmed K12 (LRN) Stake as Market Value Declined

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 28.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 316,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The hedge fund held 806,092 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.51 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27.94. About 167,188 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q REV. $232.9M, EST. $227.0M; 29/05/2018 – Illinois School Districts Address Social and Emotional Needs and Focus on the Positives With Innovative Program From Hero K12; 16/05/2018 – K12 Inc.: Reduces Outstanding Shr Count by Approximately 5 %; 21/05/2018 – Idaho Technical Career Academy Celebrates Third Graduating Class; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $906 MILLION TO $912 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Fuel Education Enables Polk County, Florida Students to Self-Enroll in District Online Courses; 30/05/2018 – Insight School of Kansas to Celebrate Class of 2018 on June 2; 15/03/2018 – Fuel Education Enhances its Adaptive Learning Solution that Rewards Learning with Games to Provide Deeper Instruction for; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 16/03/2018 – Virginia Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99B market cap company. The stock increased 6.69% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 18.87 million shares traded or 96.39% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B

More notable recent K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Helps K12 Equip Online Learners For Back To School – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arizona Virtual Academy Set to Begin New School Year August 7 – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Arkansas Virtual Academy Welcomes Students for the 2019-2020 School Year – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “K12 Incorporated (LRN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Indiana Digital Learning School Kicks Off 2019-2020 School Year with Strong Focus on Preparing Students for Future Careers – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 7,454 shares to 151,926 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 220,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfax Financial Limited Can invested 0.05% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 49,564 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership invested in 628 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ohio-based James Investment Incorporated has invested 0.05% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 440,436 shares. 73,053 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Tocqueville Asset Lp, a New York-based fund reported 9,249 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 25,874 shares. 24,234 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur Com The. Invesco Limited holds 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) or 355,582 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 22,174 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management reported 381,918 shares stake. Voya Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtn invested in 0.03% or 24,495 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.09M shares. C M Bidwell holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 9,345 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.4% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 700,000 shares. First Manhattan owns 110,426 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Company invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 144,221 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 207,062 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 8,412 shares. 12,023 are held by Advisor Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Highbridge Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 812 were reported by Kistler. Nomura holds 25,768 shares. Tru Asset Limited Liability Company has 60,099 shares.