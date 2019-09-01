Symantec (SYMC) Holder Lonestar Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Leucadia National Lifted Its Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $4.21 Million as Stock Price Rose

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 1.12M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 3.48M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC); 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 11/05/2018 – Zamansky LLC Investigates Symantec (SYMC) and its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 48,650 shares. 8,265 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 19,655 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 197,838 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1,087 shares. 1,545 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 2,289 shares. Prudential accumulated 170,607 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 11,959 are held by Winch Advisory Services Lc. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 72,740 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas reported 65,947 shares stake. State Bank Of America De reported 928,772 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Another trade for 5,313 shares valued at $505,352 was made by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 3,423 shares to 6,796 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,293 shares, and cut its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares to 285,932 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 21,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,916 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).