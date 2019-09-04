Symantec (SYMC) Holder Lonestar Capital Management Upped Holding; Brown Advisory Lowered Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stake by $1.54 Million as Shares Declined

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 1.91M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 11,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 16,432 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 27,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 207,735 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) by 27,327 shares to 131,022 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 12,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.04M for 16.09 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

