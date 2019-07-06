Symantec (SYMC) Holder Lonestar Capital Management Raised Holding by $1.22 Million; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Increases Position in Bankwell Finl Group (BWFG)

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 11.37M shares traded or 66.66% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 23/05/2018 – Symantec to Open New Privacy & Data Protection Lab in Germany to Address Growing Global Concern Over Consumer Data

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 84,202 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 73,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bankwell Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 1,929 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 3.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Kapuria Samir sold $1.05 million worth of stock.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 21,084 shares to 778,916 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 66,418 shares to 164,083 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,319 shares, and cut its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

