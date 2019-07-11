Symantec (SYMC) Holder Lonestar Capital Management Lifted Holding; As Dover (DOV) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Scopus Asset Management LP Has Increased Position

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 3.93 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 216.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 325,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 475,391 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.59 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $97.86. About 381,025 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,932 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. 18,321 shares were sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L., worth $422,327 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited accumulated 98,600 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 122,950 were accumulated by Comerica Savings Bank. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 5,545 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 102,412 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 54,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 66,547 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.16 million were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt Inc. Cibc Asset has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 94,969 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York invested in 78,926 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Everence Mngmt accumulated 11,610 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp owns 4.52M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability reported 235,842 shares stake. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Ltd Llc reported 50,805 shares. Cibc Ww reported 154,942 shares.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst Moves In on Cybersecurity Stock After Sell-Off – Schaeffers Research” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; International Speedway Misses Q2 Views – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wedbush: Broadcom Can Squeeze $1.3-$1.5B In Synergies From ‘Bloated’ Symantec – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. Spurgeon William also sold $1.14 million worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares. 7,272 shares were sold by Cabrera Ivonne M, worth $641,609 on Tuesday, February 12. Kloosterboer Jay L had sold 12,363 shares worth $1.08 million on Tuesday, February 5.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 60,763 shares to 560,000 shares, valued at $18.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 0.01% or 14,713 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Trust Department Mb Fin State Bank N A accumulated 527 shares. Principal Financial Gru invested in 0.03% or 376,307 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Financial Bank has 0.15% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 113,343 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 24,937 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks accumulated 10,610 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 88,114 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 28,198 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California-based Stewart And Patten Com Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Wesbanco State Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0% or 416 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).