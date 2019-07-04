Symantec (SYMC) Holder Lonestar Capital Management Increased Position by $1.22 Million as Stock Price Declined; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Price Rose While Ems Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $395,008

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $134.52. About 772,918 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.57% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 40.30M shares traded or 490.66% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought 18,350 shares worth $2.26 million.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares to 546,870 shares, valued at $194.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 62,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares to 285,932 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 567,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,438 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

