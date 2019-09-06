Symantec (SYMC) Holder Lonestar Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Progressive Corp. (PGR) Shareholder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Lifted Its Holding by $2.67 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 4.13 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC)

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 112.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 37,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 32,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.66. About 569,540 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 36,000 shares to 200,067 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 567,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,438 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beutel Goodman And holds 0.68% or 5.26 million shares. Northern reported 7.04 million shares. Mufg Americas reported 20,987 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 123,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Com owns 0.08% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 610 shares. James Investment holds 0.05% or 30,470 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Llc has 0.34% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 29,853 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc owns 1.70M shares. Huntington State Bank stated it has 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). The Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Lifeplan Fin Grp holds 9 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Lc stated it has 0.17% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Shufro Rose And Communication Llc has 0.16% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Oakworth Capital accumulated 0% or 145 shares.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “SyncDog and Symantec Partner in Enterprise Mobile Security | INN – Investing News Network” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DXC Technology Acquires Syscom, Boosts Presence in Norway – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Symantec Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Stocks Advance Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 43,428 shares to 546,164 shares, valued at $48.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 154,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,964 shares, and cut its stake in Colliers International Group Inc..

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Progressive Drafts Baker Mayfield – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Voya Management stated it has 3.91M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Principal Group Inc invested in 4.07 million shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Envestnet Asset has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.47% or 256,500 shares in its portfolio. L And S Advisors has 0.84% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 86,425 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.04% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 34,136 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.28% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Llc has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 71,785 shares. Liberty Mngmt has invested 0.48% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.16% stake. Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset has invested 2.23% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).