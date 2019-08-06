Symantec (SYMC) Holder Lonestar Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Hyatt Hotels (H) Holding Held by Btim Corp

Btim Corp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 94,310 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, up from 85,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.39. About 488,465 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 05/03/2018 Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Hyatt Centric Arlington; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Had Seen 2018 Net $176 Million to $215 Million; 27/04/2018 – Hyatt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt to open first Grand Hyatt in Greece in third quarter; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS REPORTS PURCHASE OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON; 29/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian says the group will double its presence in China over the next three to five years; 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS ON MAY 4 ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH ANDREW D. WINGATE AND LUCINDA S. FALK IN THEIR CAPACITY AS CO-TRUSTEES; 19/03/2018 – BLUE COAST HOTELS -SUPREME COURT SET ASIDE ORDER WITH RESPECT TO PARK HYATT GOA , RESORTS AND SPA , CO’S UNIT; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 4.61 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Kapuria Samir also sold $1.05M worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Thursday, February 14.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 36,000 shares to 200,067 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 21,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,916 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 8, 2019 : AMD, ITCI, CTST, SYMC, DB, TVIX, NIO, SGMO, AAPL, OAS, ACB, TEVA – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Cybersecurity ETFs With Loads of Growth Potential – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Symantec Analyst Says Cybersecurity Company’s Investors Would Benefit From Broadcom Buyout – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cloud Stocks: CrowdStrike Has A Successful IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Fairfield Bush & Co stated it has 10,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 11,261 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bank & Trust Of The West stated it has 10,062 shares. 265,141 were accumulated by American Grp. Pnc Finance Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 144,221 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.13% or 30,000 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 2,361 shares. Jefferies Group Lc owns 58,316 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Limited Company accumulated 60,099 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 1.16 million shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 9.17M shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 1,311 shares to 101,212 shares, valued at $73.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 34,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,926 shares, and cut its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 7,275 shares. 2.34M were reported by Principal Inc. Products Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.36% or 86,708 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd reported 3,626 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0% or 26,745 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 69,500 shares. 38,832 are owned by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 3,244 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited holds 0.01% or 4,977 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 35,989 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0.01% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H).