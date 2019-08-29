Symantec (SYMC) Holder Channing Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Rbo & Co Has Decreased Its Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Position by $3.22 Million as Shares Rose

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 95,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 254,217 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, down from 350,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 6.58 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – CONTACTED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION TO ADVISE IT THAT AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 4.78M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 22,224 shares to 676,538 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,126 are owned by Tompkins. Com Bancorporation reported 0.67% stake. Wms Ptnrs Lc has 10,993 shares. Finemark Bankshares accumulated 0.44% or 152,372 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 8,539 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,705 shares. Adirondack Rech And Mgmt holds 0.25% or 7,950 shares. Zacks holds 0.83% or 777,786 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Company reported 43 shares. Stack Fincl Mgmt invested in 357,057 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 24,691 shares. Clearbridge Invs Llc reported 0.41% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boston Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fifth Third Comml Bank has 358,945 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Linscomb & Williams has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lci Industries by 79,314 shares to 408,120 shares, valued at $31.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 189,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).