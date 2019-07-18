Symantec (SYMC) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Increased Its Holding by $3.25 Million; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) Position by $13.43 Million; Shares Rose

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 147,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 745,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 597,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 1.02M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL) by 99.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $62.39. About 1.42 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR TO END SATURDAY HAVANA-NY FLIGHT AFTER SEPT. 1; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 6,500 shares worth $324,598. 5,185 shares were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S, worth $249,743 on Monday, January 28.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors Co (Put) (NYSE:GM) by 226,200 shares to 496,700 shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 180,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,600 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Shares for $1.05M were sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.