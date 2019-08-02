Symantec (SYMC) Holder Bluemountain Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $3.53 Million; Zynga (ZNGA) Shareholder Bank Of New York Mellon Has Increased Its Stake

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 155,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82M, up from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 3.61 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 99.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 160,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 161,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 375,887 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 10,843 shares to 589,050 shares, valued at $69.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 111,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 903,927 shares, and cut its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Hillsdale Mgmt invested in 98,100 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 912,647 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 173,701 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested 0.11% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 35,845 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Moors And Cabot stated it has 206,750 shares. 10,392 were reported by M&T State Bank Corporation. Tiger Legatus Cap Ltd Company holds 4.99% or 2.00 million shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Element Capital Management Llc stated it has 151,560 shares.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.68 million for 25.54 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 525 were accumulated by Svcs. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 1.60M shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset has 0.28% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.83M shares. Amer Gru has 265,141 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 157,733 are held by Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Ltd. 95.57 million were reported by Price T Rowe Inc Md. 1,076 were reported by Com Of Vermont. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd has 0.05% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2.51M shares. First Personal Finance Service has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 200 shares. 2,028 were reported by Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 10,523 shares. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 2.71M shares. Shell Asset, Netherlands-based fund reported 44,327 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company accumulated 66,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. $422,327 worth of stock was sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. on Thursday, February 14.