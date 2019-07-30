Symantec (SYMC) EPS Estimated At $0.21; Shorts at AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL (AMMX) Raised By 205%

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:AMMX) had an increase of 205% in short interest. AMMX’s SI was 6,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 205% from 2,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.0178 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. SYMC’s profit would be $129.71 million giving it 26.20 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Symantec Corporation’s analysts see -27.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.01. About 291,111 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP EPS $1.50 – $1.65; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Symantec Corporation shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company reported 623,281 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Management Lc owns 0.34% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 13.86M shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 222,296 shares. 122,741 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 124,356 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 15,679 shares. 1,329 are held by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Fairfield Bush has 0.08% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Td Asset holds 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 1.16 million shares. Tobam has 1.80 million shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp owns 10,246 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 91,193 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Company State Bank reported 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Kenmare Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 65,842 shares or 1.89% of the stock.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Shares for $1.05 million were sold by Kapuria Samir. 18,321 shares valued at $422,327 were sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. on Thursday, February 14.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. Mizuho upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 17 report. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.60 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 511.98 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.