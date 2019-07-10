Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Security Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Symantec Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.93% of all Security Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Symantec Corporation has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.07% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Symantec Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symantec Corporation 0.00% 21.30% 7.50% Industry Average 12.25% 16.25% 9.43%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Symantec Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Symantec Corporation N/A 22 158.46 Industry Average 81.40M 664.56M 57.92

Symantec Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Symantec Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Symantec Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Symantec Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.83 2.54

$21.75 is the consensus target price of Symantec Corporation, with a potential downside of -14.91%. The potential upside of the peers is 32.15%. Symantec Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Symantec Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Symantec Corporation -12.44% -20.16% -15.33% -12.4% -8.93% 3.15% Industry Average 8.54% 11.59% 19.00% 26.35% 56.55% 30.49%

For the past year Symantec Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Symantec Corporation are 1 and 1. Competitively, Symantec Corporation’s peers have 1.94 and 1.70 for Current and Quick Ratio. Symantec Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Symantec Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Symantec Corporation is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.13. Competitively, Symantec Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.79 which is 20.57% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Symantec Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Symantec Corporation’s competitors beat Symantec Corporation.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses. This segment also offers LifeLock-branded identity protection services, such as identifying and notifying users of identity-related and other events, and assisting users in remediating their impact; and digital safety platform designed to protect information across devices, customer identities, and the connected homes and families. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint protection products, endpoint management, messaging protection products, information protection products, cyber security services, Website security, and advanced Web and cloud security offerings. Its enterprise endpoint, network security, and management offerings supports evolving endpoints and networks, as well as provides an integrated cyber defense platform. This segment delivers its solutions through various methods, such as software, appliance, software-as-a-service, and managed services. The company serves individuals, households, and small businesses; small, medium, and large enterprises; and government and public sector customers. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.