Symantec Com (SYMC) Shareholder Clean Yield Group Has Trimmed Stake as Market Value Declined; As Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Cut by $2.71 Million Its Stake

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Symantec Corp Com (SYMC) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 41,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 64,629 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 106,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Symantec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 2.90M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Symantec at ‘BB+’; Outlook Positive; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 395,508 shares traded or 35.41% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 20,970 shares to 127,360 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 51,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

