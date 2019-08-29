Symantec Com (SYMC) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Increased Stake by $349,140 as Shares Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Has Upped Stake by $317,824 as Share Price Declined

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Symantec Corp Com (SYMC) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 177,465 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 161,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Symantec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 4.01M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 13/03/2018 CAFC: TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA v. SYMANTEC CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2551 – 2018-03-13; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 2,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 37,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $129.51. About 4.04 million shares traded or 16.56% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 45,783 shares to 39,211 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM) by 19,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,336 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY).

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 7,960 shares to 34,580 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,929 shares, and cut its stake in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS).

