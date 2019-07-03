Sylebra Hk Company LTD Upped Its Five9 (FIVN) Position; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Has Raised Its Holding

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 413,114 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 116,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 582,401 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, up from 465,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.44. About 1.66M shares traded or 20.30% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 110,981 shares to 117,327 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 105,049 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $32.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,943 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

