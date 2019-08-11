Sylebra Hk Company LTD Upped Its Five9 (FIVN) Holding by $5.35 Million; Market Value Declined; Cme Group (CME) Position Upped by Mizuho Bank Ltd

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $215.72. About 1.05M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 15/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 200-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions; 28/03/2018 – CME clinches Spencer’s Nex in deal to shakeup $500bn Treasuries market; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 25/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 24

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34 million, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 643,583 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gemini Exchange Data Is Being Added to CMEâ€™s Crypto Indices – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MarketAxess (MKTX) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates But Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank downgrades TD Ameritrade, E*Trade – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Mixed Q2 Volumes, June Volume Down – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc has 0.43% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 180,000 shares. Cap Int Sarl has 1.56% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated accumulated 14 shares. Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.73% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 15,311 were reported by Jackson Wealth Mngmt Llc. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.55% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bp Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 97,206 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank Comm owns 0.4% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 22,033 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 1,780 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 13,483 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv accumulated 26,041 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 72,921 shares stake. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 17 shares.