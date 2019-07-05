Sylebra Hk Company LTD Upped Five9 (FIVN) Holding by $5.35 Million; Valuation Declined; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Price Rose, Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Holding by $307.06 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 91,010 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 146.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516.98 million, up from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 451,867 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MAR HOLDERS OK RESOLUTION TO IMPLEMENT SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Company to Continue to Manage Fiji Hotels Sold; 05/04/2018 – Marriott International Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 465,146 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $281.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:MAR) by 676,313 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $125.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.