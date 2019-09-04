Sylebra Hk Company LTD Stake in Yy (YY) Has Decreased by $9.32 Million as Stock Price Declined; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Share Price Rose While Pictet North America Advisors Sa Cut Its Position

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 374,628 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 34,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 240,974 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.26 million, down from 275,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.34. About 1.17 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Tagrisso Approval Based On Phase III FLAURA Trial Results; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA OK FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR W/ TAGRISSO; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS WINS FDA APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED USE OF RUBRACA; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR ADULTS W/ HYPERKALAEMIA; 24/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Heads to 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting with Its Diversified Oncology Portfolio and Next-Generation Pipeline; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 32.2M RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS MORE CONSOLIDATION IN DRUG INDUSTRY POSSIBLE; 09/04/2018 – Ionis: Third Drug to Enter Development Under Strategic Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolic Collaboration With AstraZeneca

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.22B for 24.12 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 69,035 shares to 79,576 shares, valued at $14.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 425,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 102,806 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $108.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic N V by 68,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $56.81M for 19.01 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.