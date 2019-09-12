Sylebra Hk Company LTD Raised Its Stake in Chegg (CHGG) by $454,632; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Upped Its Csx (CSX) Position by $440,055 as Share Price Declined

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 11,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 3.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.71M, up from 3.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 2.72M shares traded or 65.88% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 5,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 69,973 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41M, up from 64,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 8.09M shares traded or 56.01% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Bankshares And Tru holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 9,428 shares. Penobscot Invest Management Co has invested 0.69% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Ci Invests owns 3.90 million shares. Canandaigua Natl Bancorp invested in 0.14% or 9,763 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mason Street Ltd Liability owns 0.18% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 109,631 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp holds 3.76% or 6.64M shares. Chatham Capital Gp invested in 0.28% or 14,300 shares. Aviva Public Limited stated it has 285,772 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 17,802 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 12,200 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Perritt Capital Incorporated owns 5,416 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gp invested in 48,308 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 500 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 35,799 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $7.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 49,668 shares to 30,633 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 79,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 766,514 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chem Prtnrs (NYSE:WLKP).

