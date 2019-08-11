Sylebra Hk Company LTD Position in Five9 (FIVN) Has Lifted by $5.35 Million; Par Capital Management Decreased Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $34.75 Million; Stock Value Rose

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 643,583 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 4.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.32M, down from 7.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lorber David A holds 4.71% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 19,711 shares. Alpine Associates Mngmt reported 242,800 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd has 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 447,976 shares. Kepos Cap Lp invested 0.65% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Trexquant Invest LP holds 366,516 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Selz Capital Limited Co has 878,200 shares. M&T Bankshares has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 19,010 shares. Brigade Management LP stated it has 2.52 million shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 240,960 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 64,500 shares in its portfolio. Icahn Carl C stated it has 3.58% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 13.38 million shares in its portfolio.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 657,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.42M shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $134.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.