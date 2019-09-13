Sylebra Hk Company LTD Position In Chegg (CHGG) Was Has Upped; Indexiq Advisors Cut Sanmina (SANM) Holding by $323,190 as Shares Declined

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 10,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 43,977 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, down from 54,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.65. About 94,749 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA SEES 3Q REV. $1.70B TO $1.75B, EST. $1.70B; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 08/05/2018 – Viking Technology Introduces VT-PM Family of NVMe U.2 Persistent Memory Drives

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 11,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 3.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.71 million, up from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 411,509 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 380,418 shares to 781,088 shares, valued at $110.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SANM’s profit will be $45.93 million for 12.37 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.