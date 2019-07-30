Sylebra Hk Company LTD Position in Chegg (CHGG) Has Decreased by $129.79 Million; Lipe & Dalton Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $347,639

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 1.75 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 3.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.59M, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 13.13% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 3.19 million shares traded or 98.73% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt owns 78,438 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Perritt Capital Mngmt holds 0.24% or 4,667 shares in its portfolio. M&T Retail Bank Corporation owns 2.28 million shares. Telemus Capital holds 0.35% or 33,182 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Compton Cap Management Inc Ri stated it has 1.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 258,930 shares or 1.11% of the stock. First Western stated it has 4.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lourd Cap Ltd Liability invested in 9,766 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Arrow Financial has 1.92% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,214 shares. Sol Capital Management Company has 12,230 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 4.75 million shares. Rbo And Lc reported 223,868 shares or 7.52% of all its holdings. Connable Office Inc invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks With Rising Expectations – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Good News And Bad News About Johnson & Johnson’s Potential $15 Billion Talcum Powder Liabilities – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,849 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN ANDREW J had sold 81,270 shares worth $2.86 million.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domo Inc by 174,297 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $103.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 102,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chegg Inc (CHGG) PRESIDENT, CEO & CO-CHAIRMAN Daniel Rosensweig Sold $6.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Stocks Disrupting the Education System – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chegg Inc (CHGG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chegg Inc (CHGG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.