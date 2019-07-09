Sylebra Hk Company LTD Maintains Position in 21Vianet Group (VNET); Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Broderick Brian C Has Boosted Stake by $1.80 Million

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 14,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,136 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 16,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.6. About 3.50 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04 million, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 134,997 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has risen 42.32% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 1.01 million shares to 256,616 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,281 shares to 48,302 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

