Sylebra Hk Company LTD Lowered Yy (YY) Position by $9.32 Million as Share Value Declined; Viking Fund Management Stake in Diamondback Ener (FANG) Has Upped by $3.13 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 837,729 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Ener (FANG) by 39.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 79,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Ener for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 574,846 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 4,000 shares to 46,500 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

