Sylebra Hk Company LTD Lowered Yy (YY) Holding by $9.32 Million as Shares Declined; U S G (USG) Stock Price Were Volatile While Havens Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 12/04/2018 – Buffett to Rebuff USG Board Slate as Berkshire Seeks Exit (Video); 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q EPS 25c; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD: KNAUF NO-VOTE CALL IS MISGUIDED ATTEMPT TO PRESSURE; 10/04/2018 – USG DETRERMINES KNAUF PROPOSAL `SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES’ CO; 08/03/2018 USG Corporation Hosts Inaugural Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – USG Boral relocates Corporate Headquarters to Singapore as a strategic move to bolster its growth in Asia Pacific; 26/03/2018 – USG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF COMMENTS IN LETTER TO MEMBERS OF USG BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not a fan of building materials company USG’s board of directors; 26/03/2018 – USG said on Monday the offer is “wholly inadequate.”

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $66.32. About 689,429 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.17M for 10.05 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 1.69M shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $62.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 102,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Switch Inc.

