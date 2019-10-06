Sylebra Hk Company LTD Lowered Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding by $54.02 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Take (TTWO) Market Value Rose While Act Ii Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 51,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81M, down from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $123.33. About 2.20 million shares traded or 52.69% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 844,328 shares traded or 62.22% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $139.36M for 24.86 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Take-Two Interactive Software Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Near-Term Catalysts for Activision Stock Should Fuel Game Makerâ€™s Growth – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Take-Two Is Holding A Half-Off Sale – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Share Price Increased 471% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

