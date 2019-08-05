Sylebra Hk Company LTD Lowered Holding in Yy (YY) by $9.32 Million as Share Price Declined; Long Pond Capital LP Has Cut Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) as Valuation Rose

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The hedge fund held 3.28M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56M, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 1.35 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 1.01M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fin Lc invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1.58M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 283,637 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Teachers & Annuity Association Of America holds 0.48% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 240,548 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 402,845 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.05% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 49,327 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 16,100 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 103 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gp has invested 0.21% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 136,693 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fin Services Ma has 0.03% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). First Tru Advsrs LP reported 162,323 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 507,000 shares to 757,000 shares, valued at $16.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 146,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 69,469 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic N V by 68,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Switch Inc.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.17 million for 9.16 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.