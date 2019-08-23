Sylebra Hk Company LTD Lowered Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake Has Upped by Stone Run Capital Llc

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 04/04/2018 – Millennial Purchase Loans Increased Despite Rising Interest Rates According to February Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced; 27/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Ellie Mae; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ Inducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 31,638 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 29,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $255.18. About 1.12M shares traded or 3.04% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.49% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 12,008 shares. First Republic Mgmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dupont Mngmt accumulated 73,074 shares. Of Vermont reported 1.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cibc World Markets reported 19,551 shares. Amp Cap Invsts invested in 0.2% or 142,115 shares. Miller Mgmt Lp invested in 0.62% or 9,502 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 22,126 shares. 10,490 are owned by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. Kanawha Management Limited Com holds 2.57% or 73,342 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Spinnaker has 0.42% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com reported 8,621 shares stake. Tdam Usa Incorporated accumulated 16,355 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 1.39% or 49,715 shares in its portfolio. Hendley & Communication holds 0.67% or 5,243 shares in its portfolio.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domo Inc by 174,297 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $103.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 102,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Switch Inc.