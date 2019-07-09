Sylebra Hk Company LTD Lifted Its Position in 21Vianet Group (VNET) by $6.27 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Increases Position in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 80,911 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has risen 42.32% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 235.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 32,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,630 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 3.92M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 465,146 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $281.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning holds 5,170 shares. Moreover, Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 2.69% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 68,220 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Check Mgmt Ca holds 4,430 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Corp holds 0.03% or 47,978 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 32,155 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tru Communication Of Virginia Va has 114,868 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co accumulated 3,752 shares. City holds 0.01% or 282 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,342 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 15,609 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc owns 220,750 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio.

