Sylebra Hk Company LTD Increases Stake in 21Vianet Group (VNET); Grubhub (GRUB) Shares Declined While Marathon Partners Equity Management Boosted Stake by $1.38 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 100,500 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has risen 42.32% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $77.86. About 1.62M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 465,146 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $281.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 145,000 shares to 645,000 shares, valued at $27.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.