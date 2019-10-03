Sylebra Hk Company LTD Increases Holding in Yy (YY); Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Lifted Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 174.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 205,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 322,548 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.48 million, up from 117,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.7. About 972,942 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 17,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 152,194 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98 million, up from 134,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 3.58 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB)

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 594,230 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $81.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 162,138 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Indiana Trust Mgmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 8,085 shares. Valmark Advisers owns 7,346 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Somerset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12.41% or 279,160 shares. Aviva Plc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 535,038 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 5.24M shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership owns 479,265 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bollard Group Ltd Liability holds 0.49% or 269,150 shares. 220 were accumulated by Mcmillion Mgmt. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0.21% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 6.62M shares. Financial Architects accumulated 35,848 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 2.07 million shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company invested in 358,238 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,908 shares to 15,482 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 75,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,474 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).