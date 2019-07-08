Sylebra Hk Company LTD Increases Holding in 21Vianet Group (VNET); Dominion Resources (D) Shares Rose While Kingfisher Capital Upped Its Holding

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04 million, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 9,488 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has risen 42.32% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.98. About 490,657 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 1.01M shares to 256,616 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was made by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.