Sylebra Hk Company LTD Increases Holding in 21Vianet Group (VNET); As Us Bancorp (USB) Share Price Rose, Mairs & Power Has Boosted Holding by $1.64 Million

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 31,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 6.64 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $347.75 million, up from 6.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 5.21M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 62.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.83M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 112,514 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,430 shares to 304,820 shares, valued at $63.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 25,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,401 shares, and cut its stake in Workiva Inc.

