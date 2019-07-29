Sylebra Hk Company LTD Holding In Wix Com LTD (WIX) Was Boosted; American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Position Has Raised by Security Capital Research & Management Inc

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35M, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $149.14. About 583,747 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 323,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 15.79M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.71M, up from 15.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 2.37 million shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wix.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WIX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “35 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks for the Rise of the 1-Person Business – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Israel’s Wix.com Q2 profit up, raises 2019 revenue outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 465,146 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $281.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap has invested 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Ci Invs has 0.23% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Fmr Lc invested in 0.06% or 4.38 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Adi Capital Management Llc has 1.73% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 75,228 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 227 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 13,143 are owned by Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc. Rice Hall James & Ltd accumulated 515,324 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership holds 0.22% or 41,400 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment owns 0.04% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 49,531 shares. Baillie Gifford And invested 0.33% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Charles Schwab Mngmt, California-based fund reported 15,258 shares.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 497,488 shares to 896,026 shares, valued at $195.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31M shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Florence’s first wave has potential to cause $5 billion in property damage – CNBC” published on September 14, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: Jay Hoag Steps Up His Purchases Of Zillow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 38,018 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Co reported 29,009 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Us Bankshares De reported 34,416 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0.01% or 327,780 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% or 360 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 9.75M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 166,150 shares stake. Invesco stated it has 2.52M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Co holds 442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 1.14 million shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 586,057 shares. 352,735 are owned by Macquarie Grp Limited. Lasalle Investment Mngmt Securities Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).