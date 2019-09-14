Sylebra Hk Company LTD Holding in 8X8 New (EGHT) Lifted by $98.28 Million; B. Riley Wealth Management (XOM) Holder Wunderlich Securities Has Lifted Its Holding by $3.48 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 2849.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 4.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 4.24M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.15 million, up from 143,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 1.01M shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (XOM) by 162.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 45,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 74,069 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 28,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $650.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8,918 shares to 17,399 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating 8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages 8×8 Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B. Riley downgrades 8×8 on earnings questions – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of 8×8, Inc. Investors (EGHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comms firm 8×8 slides after double-digit revenue increase (updated) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 355,317 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $347.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.