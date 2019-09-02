Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Upped Holding in Wix Com LTD (WIX) as Stock Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Decreased Its Holding

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35M, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 427,211 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 15/03/2018 – The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs; 27/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.3% In Mar 24 Wk; 16/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAID TO SLASH POSITION IN CONTESTED HOVNANIAN CDS TRADE; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 26/03/2018 – OPPENHEIMERFUNDS INC – AHMAD DEEK JOINS OPPENHEIMERFUNDS FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 09/03/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: SCOOP: Lloyd Blankfein is preparing to step down as CEO of Goldman Sachs as soon as this year. $GS…; 30/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.7% On Year; 08/05/2018 – Goldman’s Garzarelli Says the ECB Will Keep Policy Rates Very Low (Video)

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 110,981 shares to 117,327 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited owns 20,760 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Gru has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 19 are held by Synovus Financial. Raymond James stated it has 52,679 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd stated it has 78,167 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toth Advisory has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 669,734 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 8,949 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 754,650 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs accumulated 0% or 52 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa has 17,081 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 35,100 shares. Ci Invests Incorporated holds 0.23% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 332,162 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 9.22 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Pcl owns 216,750 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rampart Investment Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pacific Global Mngmt invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Linscomb & Williams stated it has 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 84,000 were accumulated by Portland Invest Counsel. 93,085 were accumulated by Kbc Group Nv. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 189,269 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% or 957,640 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,754 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Company Pa reported 1,089 shares. Kamunting Street Mgmt LP holds 91,597 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 6,706 shares. 3,100 were reported by American Century Cos.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.