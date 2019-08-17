Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Trimmed Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position by $99.19 Million; Stock Value Were Volatile; Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Increases Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $495 MLN TO $505 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 EPS BETWEEN $0.28 TO $0.38; 13/05/2018 – Variety: Grace Jones, Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo Performing at Cannes amfAR Gala; 21/03/2018 – February Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Time to Close Shortens in February as Interest Rates Continue to Rise; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 13/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Study Finds That Sellers Plan to Accelerate Use of Text Messaging to Meet Shifting Consumer Preferences; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Ellie Mae; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 21/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Winners

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UAB, UnitedHealthcare reach tentative agreement on new contact – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 26,910 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Burns J W Com Incorporated New York reported 2,923 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1,539 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hartford Fin Management holds 0.32% or 3,802 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants has invested 1.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Barbara Oil Communication has invested 1.69% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 43,560 were reported by Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc. Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 97,526 shares. Colony Lc reported 115,185 shares. Viking Fund Limited Liability accumulated 0.12% or 2,000 shares. Chickasaw Limited Co reported 950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 847,259 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 2.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 151,139 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Co invested in 9,137 shares or 0% of the stock. Allstate reported 74,734 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 6,383 shares to 8,703 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,470 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 1.69 million shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $62.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huya Inc by 1.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Ellie Mae Is Tanking Today – Motley Fool” on October 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ellie Mae Has Become A Takeover Target – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ellie Mae, A Market Leader Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo moves Charlotte execs to new roles in consumer bank – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 01, 2019.