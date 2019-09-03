Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Raised Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding by $60.16 Million; Share Price Rose; Mdu Res Group (MDU) Shareholder Advisory Services Network Cut Position as Share Value Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 94.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 25,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 1,579 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40,000, down from 26,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 505,627 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35 million, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 427,211 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 465,146 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $281.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin Corp holds 0% or 167 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 4,888 shares. Steadfast Capital Limited Partnership has 2.27 million shares for 4.32% of their portfolio. Korea Corporation accumulated 14,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Baillie Gifford & invested 0.33% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Victory Cap Mngmt holds 1.10M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc invested in 0.01% or 78,167 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 3 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 0.33% or 14,800 shares in its portfolio. 22,880 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Thornburg Inv Management Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 88,288 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Synovus invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). White Elm Capital Ltd Liability holds 31,209 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson holds 52,172 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 2.02 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank, a New York-based fund reported 38,967 shares. Old Republic has 1.42 million shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 47,216 shares stake. The Ohio-based Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Bartlett & Co Ltd has 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0% or 115 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 533,696 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt owns 32,300 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Us Bancorporation De reported 0.15% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. United Services Automobile Association has 30,233 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Co accumulated 32,414 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7,867 shares to 10,234 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

