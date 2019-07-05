Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Raised Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position by $60.16 Million as Market Value Rose; Rwc Asset Management Llp Upped Stake in Paccar (PCAR) as Stock Rose

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35M, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 199,352 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 878,726 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.88M, up from 867,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 782,142 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angi Homeservices Inc by 114,755 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 2.79M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863,997 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auto Stock Roundup: F, GM, PAG, PCAR & GT Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cummins (CMI) Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Toyota Announces 3rd Prius Recall to Address Inverter Failures – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Act EXPO Kicks Off With Unveiling Of Toyota And Kenworth Fuel Cell Electric Trucks – Benzinga” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. ARMSTRONG RONALD E sold $1.04M worth of stock or 15,784 shares. The insider DANFORTH DAVID J sold 3,049 shares worth $197,383. Davila Marco A. also sold $506,485 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares. HUBBARD TODD R had sold 820 shares worth $53,915. BARKLEY MICHAEL T had sold 13,662 shares worth $911,781 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated holds 4,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 45,626 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 0.01% or 197,922 shares. Cibc holds 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 15,489 shares. London Of Virginia reported 1.66% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.02% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 312,870 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 123,140 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 11,468 shares. First Allied Advisory invested 0.02% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Harbour Management Ltd accumulated 44,176 shares. Washington Bancorp holds 19.58% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. American Century holds 0.08% or 1.14 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability accumulated 25,890 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Osborne Partners Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 30,853 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.3% or 27,590 shares.

